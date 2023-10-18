Mainz Suspends Anwar El Ghazi for Social Media Post on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Mainz, a Bundesliga soccer club, has suspended Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi following an “unacceptable” social media post regarding the Israel-Hamas war. The club announced on its website that El Ghazi has been relieved of his training and matchday duties due to a post he shared on Sunday, which has since been deleted. The club did not provide further details about the content of the post or whether El Ghazi will return to play for the team.

Mainz spokesperson Silke Bannick declined to comment further, stating that El Ghazi had been released from all training and matchday activities. The club emphasized that the player’s opinion on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East was deemed unacceptable, and discussions between the club and the player were held prior to making the decision.

Anwar El Ghazi, 28, recently joined Mainz after playing for clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa, and Everton. Since joining Mainz, he has made three appearances as a substitute. The suspension of El Ghazi Mainz comes after another incident involving a player’s social media post. Youcef Atal of Nice in France was suspended his club after sharing an antisemitic message on social media. Nice stated that they had discussed the issue with Atal, who subsequently apologized.

The club’s decision to suspend El Ghazi highlights the potential repercussions that athletes may face for their actions on social media. As public figures, their posts can have a significant impact and may subject them to scrutiny and consequences from their clubs or organizations.

Source: The Associated Press