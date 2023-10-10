The Fight Against Streaming Manipulation: IFPI and BVMI Shut Down German Platform

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and BVMI, the recorded music body in Germany, have announced a major victory in their fight against streaming manipulation. The two organizations have successfully shut down the Germany-based streaming manipulation service, SP-Onlinepromotion.com. The operators of the site are now legally prohibited from offering manipulation services in the future.

SP-Onlinepromotion.com was a platform widely used to provide artificial ‘plays,’ ‘views,’ or ‘streams’ on popular streaming platforms like Spotify. These fraudulent practices not only undermine the accuracy of music charts but also threaten royalty payments to music creators.

IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore emphasized that streaming manipulation has no place in the music industry, as it constitutes fraud and diverts revenue away from artists. Moore stated, “The perpetrators and enablers of this illegal activity cannot be allowed to divert revenue away from the artists who create the music that is loved fans and which drives legitimate engagement with streaming services.”

BVMI Chairman and CEO Dr. Florian Drücke highlighted the importance of a properly functioning streaming market and how manipulation harms artists and their partners. Drücke stressed that his organization will continue taking legal action against unfair business practices to ensure the credibility of charts and accuracy of royalty payments.

This successful shutdown adds to a series of actions taken against manipulation services globally. Courts in Frankfurt, Darmstadt, Bremen, Hamburg, and Cologne have secured similar decisions against operators of various music manipulation services. The music industry has also achieved victories in other regions, such as Brazil, and is actively working with government agencies and intermediaries to prevent the operation of such services.

Earlier this year, IFPI and BVMI successfully took legal action against the individual hosting the stream-ripping software YouTube-DL. In addition, they coordinated the first-ever effort to block stream-ripping sites in India. These actions demonstrate the industry’s commitment to combating fraudulent practices and protecting artists’ interests.

To further tackle streaming fraud and manipulation, a global task force called Music Fights Fraud was formed major streaming platforms and music companies. This collaborative effort aims to clamp down on fraudulent practices across digital streaming services.

The shutdown of SP-Onlinepromotion.com in Germany marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against streaming manipulation. The music industry is determined to protect the integrity of charts, ensure fair royalty payments, and create a sustainable environment for artists and fans alike.

Sources:

– IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry)

– BVMI (Bundesverband Musikindustrie)

– Music Business Worldwide