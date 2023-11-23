German Authorities Crack Down on Antisemitic Hate Speech Online

German authorities have taken action against individuals accused of spreading antisemitic hate speech and threats targeting Jews online. In a series of raids conducted in the state of Bavaria, the homes of 17 suspects were searched, leading to the questioning of 15 men and two women. The suspects, aged between 18 and 62, were allegedly involved in celebrating the attacks carried out the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

The Bavarian criminal police, in collaboration with German news agency dpa, reported that evidence, including cell phones and laptops, was seized from the suspects’ residences. The investigation focused primarily on the capital city of Munich, where nine of the accused individuals resided. Additional searches were carried out in towns and counties across Bavaria, highlighting the wide reach of the investigation.

The suspects are said to have utilized social media platforms to spread hate speech against Jewish individuals, employing the symbols of banned terrorist organizations. Shockingly, one suspect even sent a sticker via WhatsApp, displaying a clown with the words “Gas the Jews” in a school chat.

The German-Turkish dual citizen among the accused allegedly posted on his social media account that “the Jewish sons” deserved nothing more than extermination. Meanwhile, another suspect, a Turkish citizen, posted a picture of Adolf Hitler accompanied a caption that expressed a desire to kill all Jews. The post was supplemented with a Palestinian flag and the caption “Free Palestine,” along with an emoji of a victory sign.

The raids and subsequent investigations reflect Germany’s commitment to combatting hate speech and antisemitism. The strong denouncement of the rise in antisemitic incidents Germany’s chancellor and president further highlights the nation’s commitment to protecting its Jewish population.

