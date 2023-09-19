Netflix Weekly Rankings: One Piece Holds Top Spot, Virgin River Most Watched in America

Netflix’s latest global audience rankings show that the popular anime series One Piece continues to dominate, securing the top spot with 75.5 million streaming hours and 20 million total views. While these numbers are impressive, it is worth noting that they are slightly lower than the previous week, indicating a slight decline in audience engagement.

Interestingly, despite One Piece’s success in boosting Netflix’s viewership, overall viewing for the top 10 English-language TV series during the week of September 11-17 has decreased more than 21% compared to the same period last year. This suggests a potential overall slump in Netflix’s English-language content.

In America, the most-watched Netflix TV show was Season 5 of Virgin River, accumulating 68.5 million viewing hours globally and attracting 9.5 million views. This romantic drama series continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline.

Among foreign-language series, the German mystery-thriller Dear Child surpassed other shows to claim the top spot in Netflix’s overall rankings. This limited series, based on Romy Hausman’s best-selling novel of the same name, garnered a remarkable 74 million viewing hours and 15.4 million views. The gripping plot revolves around a woman who survives a car accident and the dark events that unfold in its aftermath.

In the English-language film category, the romantic drama Love at First Sight emerged as the clear winner with 21.4 million viewing hours, surpassing Adam Sandler’s You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah a significant margin.

In the non-English movie category, the Japanese fantasy-“whodunnit” film Once Upon a Crime secured the top spot with 5.4 million views.

These rankings highlight the diverse range of content available on Netflix and the varying preferences of its global audience. From captivating anime to thrilling mysteries and romantic dramas, Netflix continues to cater to a wide array of interests.

