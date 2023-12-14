Title: Gerard Depardieu Stripped of Prestigious Order of Quebec for Inappropriate Comments

Summary: French actor Gerard Depardieu has been removed from the Order of Quebec following his controversial comments captured on video and posted on social media. Quebec Premier Francois Legault recommended Depardieu’s removal, stating that his behavior contradicts the values of the Order. The decision marks the first time in the history of the Order that an individual has been permanently struck off.

An appalling incident involving renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu has caused widespread shock and led to serious consequences. Depardieu, who has had a decorated career in the film industry, has been stripped of his membership in the prestigious Order of Quebec. This decision comes in the wake of a video surfacing on social media that captures Depardieu making derogatory and sexist comments while watching women ride horses during an episode of the television show “La Chute de l’ogre.”

Quebec Premier Francois Legault expressed his dismay over Depardieu’s scandalous remarks, stating that they tarnish the reputation of the Order and its members. “Given the clear evidence of behavior that contradicts the values of the Order and of Quebec, the council unanimously voted to strike Mr. Depardieu off the Order, a first in its history,” said Legault.

The Conseil de l’Order national du Quebec, an independent body comprised of elected members, recommended the removal of Depardieu’s honor, allowing the premier to enforce the decision. The Order, established in 1984, is the most esteemed recognition bestowed the Quebec government. Nominations for the Order are made annually, and the council recommends candidates to the premier for official appointment.

Depardieu’s removal from the Order of Quebec showcases the commitment of Quebec’s leadership in upholding the values and principles that guide the prestigious honor. It sends a clear message that inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated and that the reputation of the Order must be upheld. The decision also serves as a reminder that individuals in positions of influence must be held accountable for their actions and words, regardless of their stature.