Geralt, the Voice of The Witcher, Expands into Netflix Film

In an exclusive interview with IGN, Doug Cockle, the renowned voice actor for Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video game series, discusses his latest project and reflects on his journey with the franchise. Cockle reveals that he will be lending his voice to the character of Geralt in the upcoming Netflix animated film, Sirens of the Deep.

When asked about his experience portraying Geralt for almost two decades, Cockle expresses gratitude for the opportunity and highlights the remarkable evolution of The Witcher from a relatively unknown IP to a household name worldwide. He recalls how, initially, the game and the books were not widely recognized beyond Poland and Eastern Europe. However, over time, The Witcher has grown into a phenomenon that even caught Cockle surprise.

Cockle also recounts two pivotal moments that made him realize the immense popularity of The Witcher. The first was when a journalist approached him in 2015, shedding light on the game’s growing fame. The second was a conversation with gaming presenter Julia Hardy, who made him truly comprehend the magnitude of the franchise’s success.

As for his involvement in Sirens of the Deep, Cockle expresses excitement at being asked to voice Geralt for the Netflix adaptation. He admits that he didn’t expect the opportunity, given his limited association with Netflix prior to this project. Although he cannot reveal much about the film’s story, Cockle confirms that it is based on the tale “A Little Sacrifice” and that certain liberties may have been taken in its adaptation.

When asked if recording for the film differed from recording for the games, Cockle explains that he was essentially asked to continue portraying Geralt as he had in the previous games. Therefore, his approach remained consistent, and he focused on delivering his performance.

With his continued involvement in The Witcher universe, Cockle’s journey as Geralt of Rivia continues to captivate fans worldwide. As the anticipation for Sirens of the Deep grows, enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the animated film to see how the iconic White Wolf is brought to life once again on the screen.