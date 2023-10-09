Gerald “Jerry” Glen Matthews: A Life Well-Lived

Jerry Matthews, born on February 17, 1939, in Superior, Wi, passed away on October 1, 2023, at the age of 84. Jerry had a passion for sports and was an active member of various organizations throughout his life.

Jerry’s love for sports began during his time at Superior East High School, where he played various sports. After graduating in 1957, he went on to serve in the United States Navy. Not only was he a dedicated serviceman, but he also became a member of the American Legion.

Throughout his life, Jerry was involved in various Masonic organizations. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge Acacia and Itasca #329 in Superior, Wi. He was also a member of the AAD Shrine Temple in Duluth, MN, and the Beja Shrine Temple in Green Bay, Wi.

Professionally, Jerry worked in the sheet metal trade for 34 years with Local #18 of Wi. He dedicated his career to this trade and retired in June of 1999. Outside of work, Jerry had a deep love for bowling and golfing. He enjoyed spending time on the lanes and the greens, often accompanied his wife, Bunny, and friends.

Jerry is survived his wife, Janice C.W. Matthews, and her family, as well as his children, Steven G Matthews, Michael W (Denise) Matthews, Wendy (Jim) Madden, and Janine. He was a cherished grandfather to Elizabeth, Cailyn, Colton, Rylee, Raegen, Neve, and Peri. He also leaves behind his sister, Georgia (Edward) Hinsa, and brother, Greg (Sheila) Matthews. Jerry’s parents and sister, Gail Armstrong, preceded him in death.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery, with a private family committal service. In honor of Jerry, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, a cause close to his heart.

