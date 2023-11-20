New Churro Machine Delights Georgina Rodriguez on Daughter’s Birthday

Georgina Rodriguez, popular influencer and partner of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, recently received a special gift on her daughter’s birthday. Known for her extravagant presents, this time Ronaldo surprised Rodriguez with a churro machine.

In her Netflix series, “I am Georgina,” Rodriguez often reveals her favorite foods, particularly her love for Spanish cuisine. Among her top choices is jamon iberico (or Serrano ham). However, Cristiano went beyond the expected luxury gifts and brought a machine to make churros to their home in Saudi Arabia.

In celebration of their daughter Alana’s sixth birthday, Georgina shared a video on social media showcasing the churro machine Ronaldo had gifted her. The video reveals the freshly made churros, but it remains uncertain whether she prefers to eat them plain or with chocolate, cajeta, or other toppings.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo share a beautiful family, with a total of six children. Cristiano Jr., although not Rodriguez’s biological son, has formed a strong bond with her since they first met. The couple also welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate. Lastly, Alana Martina, the most recent birthday girl, turns six on November 12. Unfortunately, the couple experienced the loss of their son Angel during childbirth in 2022.

The churro machine gift highlights Cristiano Ronaldo’s thoughtfulness and Georgina Rodriguez’s love for Spanish cuisine. It presents a unique and personal twist in their celebration of their daughter’s special day.

