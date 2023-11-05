Georgina Burke Showcases Effortless Beauty in Latest Instagram Post

Georgina Burke, the renowned model known for her glass skin and flawless selfies, has once again captivated her followers with her latest Instagram post. In the photo, taken in a moving vehicle, Georgina flaunts her dewy glam and mesmerizing crystal blue eyes, effortlessly exuding beauty.

Collaborating with makeup artist Monica Gingold, the founder of Burke NYC achieved a fresh and radiant look that encompassed every aspect of her face. Featuring light, feathered brows, a rosy blush, wispy eyelashes, and a bold matte mauve lip, Georgina’s makeup perfectly highlighted her natural beauty. She completed the look with her blonde locks slicked back into a high ponytail and adorned herself with mismatched dangly earrings from Christine Accessories, along with a stylish black blazer featuring a satin collar, styled Jana Pokorny.

The Australia native shared the picture on November 2, garnering huge admiration from her 171,000 followers. Comments poured in, with fellow SI Swimsuit model Tara Lynn expressing, “Good god so beautiful,” and fans noting how much they loved Georgina’s look.

Georgina Burke, now 33, embarked on her modeling career at the age of 17. Since then, she has graced campaigns for numerous prominent brands, including Lauren Ralph Lauren, Seafolly, Clarins Beauty, Saks Fifth Avenue, J.Crew, Bloomingdales, and Neiman Marcus.

