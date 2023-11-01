New Article: Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment Takes Down Major Illegal Streaming Services in Georgia

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has successfully shut down two major illegal streaming services in Georgia, making a significant impact in the fight against piracy. Adjaranet.com and imovies.cc, which were considered the largest illegal streamers in the former Soviet republic, had collectively attracted over 200 million visits during the past two years.

This success is a result of a collaborative effort ACE, the Georgian Ministry of Finance, the national communications commission, and the national intellectual property center of Georgia. These organizations jointly worked together to identify and bring down these illegal streaming sites, both of which consistently ranked among the top 10 most visited sites in Georgia.

The shutdown of Adjaranet and imovies marks a significant victory for ACE and its mission to defend the intellectual property rights of content owners across Eastern Europe and beyond. These illegal streaming platforms not only posed a threat to the film industry but also hindered the growth and potential of the Georgian film sector.

Zurab Bezhashvili, the executive director of the Anti-Piracy Center of Georgia, expressed gratitude towards ACE for their dedication to fighting digital piracy. He emphasized how these illegal streaming services had negatively impacted the Georgian film industry and limited job opportunities within the sector.

Jan van Voorn, the Executive Vice President and Global Content Protection Chief of the Motion Picture Association and head of ACE, highlighted the collaborative nature of combating piracy. He emphasized the value of working together with government agencies worldwide to effectively tackle the issue.

The successful takedown of these illegal streaming services in Georgia adds to ACE’s list of achievements in their global fight against piracy. This recent operation follows their recent partnership with sports streaming giant DAZN to shut down the live sports piracy site Watchwrestling.ai, which was being managed from India.

With their continued efforts and collaborations, ACE is making considerable strides to protect the rights of content owners and combat digital piracy around the world.

1. What is the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE)?

ACE is an international coalition of industry-leading content creators and distributors. They are dedicated to protecting the rights and intellectual property of content owners fighting against piracy on a global scale. ACE aims to disrupt and bring down illegal streaming services and websites that infringe on copyright laws.

2. How did ACE manage to shut down the illegal streaming services in Georgia?

ACE collaborated with various organizations, including the Georgian Ministry of Finance, the national communications commission, and the national intellectual property center of Georgia. Through joint efforts and investigations, the illegal streaming services, Adjaranet.com and imovies.cc, were identified and subsequently taken offline.

3. How did these illegal streaming services affect the Georgian film industry?

Adjaranet.com and imovies.cc hindered the success and growth of the Georgian film industry illegally distributing copyrighted content. The availability of these platforms limited the potential revenue and job opportunities within the sector. The shutdown of these illegal streaming services is a significant step towards protecting the interests of the Georgian film industry.