Georgia Republican Leaders Propose Accelerating Income Tax Rate Cut

Georgia’s Republican governor and legislative leaders are advocating for an expedited reduction in the state income tax rate. Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and House Speaker Jon Burns have announced their support for a plan to establish a flat income tax rate of 5.39% effective from January 1st next year.

The current income tax structure in Georgia consists of several brackets, with the highest rate of 5.75% applying to earned income above $7,000 per year. However, a 2022 law is already scheduled to change this to a flat income tax rate of 5.49% in 2022, gradually decreasing to 4.99%. The newly proposed plan aims to reach the final rate of 4.99% a year earlier, in 2028, if approved lawmakers during the regular session next year.

Despite signs of slight decline in revenue, Georgia’s tax collections are anticipated to result in a multi-billion dollar surplus. Building upon this surplus, Kemp and lawmakers believe it is feasible to accelerate the tax cuts implementing the 5.39% rate in 2024. Legislative action will be required for this change, and lawmakers can retroactively approve the tax cut to take effect from January 1st.

The proposed reduction to 5.39% is expected to reduce state tax collections an estimated $1.1 billion, which is more than double the projected cost of the original, smaller cut. In addition to the rate cut, the plan includes changes that would increase the standard exemption amount for taxpayers, allowing them to earn more income before becoming liable to pay taxes.

While some Republicans are advocating for the complete elimination of Georgia’s income taxes, others are focused on further lowering the income tax rate reining in tax breaks. A legislative panel is currently reviewing tax breaks and has yet to publish any recommendations.

According to an analysis from the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, the entire 2022 income tax cut package could surpass $2 billion. The plan includes provisions that would pause tax cuts in years when state revenue does not grow at least 3%, when revenue is lower than the previous five years, or when the state savings account cannot cover the cost. These measures are intended to ensure sufficient funding for state services.

It is estimated that 39% of the benefits from the income tax cuts would go to the top 5% of Georgia tax filers, who earn more than $253,000 annually. The remaining 32% of the benefits would be received the bottom 80% of households, earning less than $109,000 per year.