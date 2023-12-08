Georgia Republicans Push for Acceleration of Income Tax Rate Cut

Summary: Georgia’s Republican leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, are advocating for a faster implementation of a planned cut in the state’s income tax rate. The proposal aims to create a flat income tax rate of 5.39% starting January 1, 2024, instead of the previously scheduled 5.49% rate set for 2022. Lawmakers believe that accelerating the tax cuts will stimulate the economy and give taxpayers back their hard-earned money. The plan is expected to decrease state tax collections an estimated $1.1 billion, up from the original projection of $450 million. Along with the rate cut, changes in the first year would increase the standard exemption for taxpayers and allow deductions for each child or dependent.

Georgia Republicans Propose Faster Implementation of Income Tax Rate Reduction

Georgia’s Republican leaders are pushing for a faster implementation of the planned cut to the state’s income tax rate. Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and House Speaker Jon Burns announced their support for a proposal to create a flat income tax rate of 5.39% starting on January 1, 2024, rather than the previously scheduled rate of 5.49% set for 2022.

The objective behind this proposal is to provide a boost to the economy while returning hard-earned money to taxpayers. The Republican leaders argue that accelerating the tax cuts will streamline government operations and stimulate financial growth in the state.

According to estimates from Gov. Kemp’s office, the accelerated cut to 5.39% is expected to decrease state tax collections approximately $1.1 billion. This is a significant increase from the original projection of $450 million for the smaller cut. The savings resulting from the tax reduction could be utilized taxpayers or reinvested into the economy, potentially leading to increased spending and economic activity.

In addition to the rate cut, there will be changes to the standard exemption and deductions for taxpayers. The plan includes an immediate increase in the standard exemption, allowing taxpayers to earn a certain amount before starting to pay taxes. Furthermore, taxpayers will also be able to deduct $3,000 for each child or other dependent, providing additional financial relief for families.

The proposal for an accelerated income tax rate reduction will require legislative action during the regular session beginning in January. If approved, it will not only bring much-needed financial relief to individuals and families but also contribute to the overall economic growth of Georgia.