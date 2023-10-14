No. 1 Georgia Looks to Extend Undefeated Season Against Vanderbilt

Georgia, currently ranked first in the nation, is set to face Vanderbilt in an SEC East matchup this Saturday. Coming off a dominant victory against previously unbeaten Kentucky, the Bulldogs are eager to maintain their perfect record. Quarterback Carson Beck has emerged as a key offensive weapon, throwing for over 300 yards in each of Georgia’s last three games. Tight end Brock Bowers has also made a significant impact and is considered a Heisman Trophy candidate. The junior has recorded 37 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns this season.

On the other hand, Vanderbilt has been struggling recently. The Commodores’ offense has performed relatively well despite uncertainties at quarterback, but their defense has given up 36 or more points in their last five games. In their most recent game against Florida, the Gators rushed for 215 yards at an average of 7.17 yards per carry. Vanderbilt will need to improve defensively to have a chance against Georgia’s potent offense.

One key aspect of Georgia’s success has been Beck’s ability to handle pressure. Having completed 69.2% of his passes against the blitz, Beck’s composure under pressure can be attributed to his background in baseball. Vanderbilt, known for blitzing frequently, will present a significant challenge to Beck. Additionally, Vanderbilt’s quarterback situation remains uncertain, with Ken Seals performing well in the absence of AJ Swann due to injury. Head coach Clark Lea must decide whether to stick with Seals or reintroduce Swann, who threw for 1,290 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in five games before his injury.

Ultimately, a crucial factor in this matchup will be each team’s ability to convert on third downs. Georgia’s offense has excelled in these situations, converting 54.67% of their third-down opportunities. In contrast, Vanderbilt ranks last in the SEC in opponent third-down conversion rate, allowing opponents to convert at a rate of 46.94%. The Commodores will need to improve their defensive performance on third downs if they hope to compete with Georgia.

In terms of predictions, Georgia is favored to win a significant margin. However, Vanderbilt may be able to keep the game relatively close. Given Georgia’s dominance this season, they are expected to build a comfortable lead before easing off in the third quarter. Vanderbilt, however, will put up a fight and prevent Georgia from securing a victory a wide margin.

