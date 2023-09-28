Georgia vs. Auburn: A Look Ahead to the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

No. 1 Georgia is gearing up for its first road game of the season as they prepare to face Auburn in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant win over UAB, with quarterback Carson Beck having a breakout performance. On the other hand, the Tigers are struggling on offense but have a strong defense led linebacker Eugene Asante. This matchup raises questions about Auburn’s quarterback situation, as Coach Hugh Freeze plans to stick with Payton Thorne as the starter and Robby Ashford as the backup.

A key factor in the game will be the battle in the trenches. Auburn’s offensive line struggled against Texas A&M, but Georgia’s defense has not been strong in terms of sacks and tackles for loss this season. If Georgia doesn’t improve in these areas, Auburn’s defense could keep the Tigers in the game until the fourth quarter.

Carson Beck will face a challenging environment for his first road start at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has confidence in Beck’s abilities, but playing in such a hostile environment will test the young quarterback’s composure.

The game is set to take place on Saturday, September 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. It will be televised on CBS, and can also be streamed on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

In terms of predictions, Georgia is favored to win 14.5 points. The Bulldogs’ strong defense is expected to dominate Auburn’s struggling offense, leading to a comfortable victory for Georgia.

Sources:

– Source 1: USATSI