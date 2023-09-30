Georgia vs. Auburn: A Clash of College Football Titans

Georgia, the reigning national champions, are on a mission to become college football’s first three-peat champion since World World II. Their pursuit continues this Saturday as they face off against rival Auburn in what promises to be a much tougher test for the Bulldogs. Despite their dominant 49-21 win over UAB in Week 4, Georgia cannot afford to underestimate the Tigers.

Auburn, on the other hand, is in a difficult spot. Their offense was virtually nonexistent in a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M, forcing coach Hugh Freeze to experiment with multiple quarterbacks in search of a spark. However, the Tigers’ defense, led linebacker Eugene Asante, has been their saving grace in keeping them competitive.

One of the key storylines of this game is Auburn’s quarterback situation. Coach Freeze plans to go with the same plan as in the opener, starting Payton Thorne and utilizing Robby Ashford as a changeup option. However, if the offense continues to struggle, it remains to be seen how Freeze will adjust.

The battle in the trenches will also be crucial. Auburn’s offensive line was exposed Texas A&M, but Georgia’s pass rush has been lacking this season. If Georgia’s defense fails to improve in this area, Auburn’s defense could keep them in the game until the end.

Carson Beck, Georgia’s quarterback, will be making his first road start in the hostile environment of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Head coach Kirby Smart is confident in Beck’s abilities, but only time will tell how he handles the pressure.

According to SportsLine consensus, Georgia is favored 14.5 points. With Auburn’s struggling offense, it seems that the Bulldogs have the advantage in this matchup. Expect Georgia’s offense to play it safe and wear down Auburn’s defense, securing a comfortable victory.

Sources:

usatoday.com