New Beginnings Await as Izola’s Country Cafe Prepares to Close

Izola’s Country Cafe, a beloved restaurant in Hinesville, Georgia, is bidding farewell to its loyal patrons as it prepares to close its doors at the end of this month. The buffet-style Southern cafeteria, known for its mouthwatering fried chicken, fish, shrimp, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, peach cobbler, and more, has been a staple in the community for nearly four decades.

Although it may seem like the end of an era, the owners of Izola’s Country Cafe are optimistic about the future. Despite gaining viral fame on TikTok in 2021 and attracting visitors from all corners of the globe, they have made the bittersweet decision to transition to new endeavors. While their decision to close the restaurant may be met with mixed emotions, it is clear that their cherished memories and the impact they have had on their customers will never be forgotten.

Throughout the years, Izola’s Country Cafe has been a gathering place for both locals and travelers alike. From families sharing meals to friends reconnecting over a shared love for Southern cuisine, the restaurant has left a lasting impression on everyone who has had the pleasure of dining there.

As the closing date of November 30 approaches, Glenn and Lori Poole, the owners of Izola’s, express their heartfelt gratitude to their loyal customers. They recognize that their customers have been the driving force behind their success, and they are eager to show appreciation to each and every individual who has walked through their doors.

Although the curtains will soon close on Izola’s Country Cafe, one thing is certain: new beginnings await. The Poole family looks forward to embarking on an exciting new chapter and creating more cherished memories in the days to come.

