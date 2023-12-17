Georgia Residents Fear Rising Rates as Plant Vogtle Costs Soar

Georgia residents are expressing their concerns about the potential rate hike that could result from the escalating costs of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors. The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) recently held a hearing to address how the expenses of the project should be divided between Georgia Power shareholders and customers. If the proposed agreement is approved, Georgia Power’s residential customers could see a $9 increase in their monthly utility bills following the completion of unit 4.

The mounting costs of the Plant Vogtle project have left citizens and shareholders worried about the financial burden it may impose. Robert Searfoss, a stockholder with Georgia Power and southern company, highlights the inadequacy of the projected power output in relation to the exorbitant expenses. Concerns are raised regarding the lack of clarity on who will ultimately bear the brunt of the enormous cost overruns associated with this ambitious undertaking.

The Vogtle expansion marks a significant milestone as the first new nuclear reactor to be constructed in the United States in over three decades. However, Kimberly Scott, a Georgia Power customer, points out that energy consumers have already experienced multiple rate increases this year alone. The cumulative rate increase resulting from the 2022 ria plan, fuel cost increases, and Vogtle’s own rate hikes would make it the largest in Georgia PSC’s history.

The final decision rests with the commission, which will convene on December 19th to determine whether to approve the stipulated agreement reached in August. This agreement involves Georgia Power covering $2.6 billion of the estimated $10 billion construction costs for the Vogtle project. Michael Hawthorne, the organizing director of the Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, urges the commission to consider the impact on Georgia families, particularly single mothers and underpaid teachers who already face financial strains.

As the commission deliberates, Georgia residents anxiously await a resolution that will balance the need for adequate power generation with the burden of escalating costs. The outcome of this decision will have far-reaching consequences, not only for the residents’ monthly bills but also for the future of nuclear energy in the United States.