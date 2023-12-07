Georgia Ports Authority to Construct $127 Million Rail Terminal for Cargo Transportation

According to recent reports, the Georgia Ports Authority has given the green light for a $127 million rail terminal project in northeast Atlanta. This project aims to provide an alternative mode of transportation for cargo moving between the bustling Port of Savannah and Gainesville.

The approval came after the governing board of the state authority voted in favor of the funding, including a substantial $46.8 million federal grant. The proposed terminal, named the Blue Ridge Connector, will establish rail connections spanning approximately 250 miles, enabling shippers to transport goods via train rather than relying heavily on trucks passing through Atlanta.

The primary purpose of this terminal is to alleviate the strain on truck transportation between Savannah and the Gainesville area. By opting for rail transportation, cargo owners will be able to avoid a 600-mile roundtrip truck, greatly reducing their carbon footprint.

Once completed, the Blue Ridge Connector will become the third inland terminal operated the Georgia Ports Authority. The other two terminals are located in Murray County, south of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and in rural Bainbridge, in southwest Georgia. The scheduled opening for the new facility is set for 2026.

The Port of Savannah, ranked as the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport for container cargo shipments, managed 5.4 million units of imports and exports in the previous fiscal year. Containers play a vital role in transporting various goods, from retail products to frozen poultry.

With the construction of this new rail terminal, the Georgia Ports Authority aims to enhance efficiency and meet the growing demands of shipping companies while simultaneously addressing environmental concerns reducing reliance on trucks for transportation.