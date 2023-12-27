The Journey of a Producer: From Columbus to Emmy Awards

Jonathan Vogler, a passionate filmmaker and producer, has always been captivated the world of film and storytelling. Despite the lack of formal film education in his hometown of Columbus, Georgia, Vogler pursued his love for movies. After taking some film classes during his time at Pacelli High School and Columbus State University, he and his friends continued to make films, nurturing their passion from childhood into adulthood.

Today, Vogler works at Mandalay Sports Media, where he has been involved in the production of numerous sports documentaries. One of his most notable projects is “The Last Dance,” a documentary series that delves into the 1990s Chicago Bulls teams featuring legendary players such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

His most recent endeavor was the production of the Netflix documentary “The Redeem Team,” which focused on the 2008 USA Olympic men’s basketball team. As a basketball fan, Vogler vividly remembers waking up at 4 in the morning to watch their games during the Beijing Olympics. The team’s goal was to redeem the United States’ failure to win gold in the 2004 Olympics.

What set this documentary apart was the decision not to rely on a narrator. The team believed that the best way to tell the story of the Redeem Team was to let the players themselves narrate their journey. Dwayne Wade and LeBron James, who were part of the team, also took on the role of producers, providing invaluable insights and input.

The filming of this documentary faced significant challenges, including the interruption caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was put on hold for several months, resulting in a lengthy production period of approximately three years. Additionally, the sudden death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant added another layer of complexity to the project, as the film also explored his legacy and impact on the players.

Despite these obstacles, the Redeem Team successfully achieved its mission and secured the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. Vogler and his team received their own accolade as “The Redeem Team” documentary won a Sports Emmy in the Long Documentary category, an achievement they had been nominated for in previous years.

Reflecting on his journey, Vogler emphasizes the importance of creating and continuously honing one’s skills. His advice to aspiring storytellers and filmmakers is simple: keep making stuff, show it to others, and never stop pursuing your passion.

Jonathan Vogler’s path from Columbus to Emmy Awards serves as a testament to the power of dedication, creativity, and perseverance in the world of storytelling and filmmaking.