Award-winning Producer Talks About the Journey of “The Redeem Team” Documentary

Jonathan Vogler, an accomplished producer at Mandalay Sports Media, recently discussed his journey in the world of film and storytelling. Despite a lack of formal education in film, Vogler’s passion for the craft has led him to work on various projects, including the renowned documentary series “The Last Dance.” His most recent endeavor involved producing the Netflix documentary “The Redeem Team,” which focused on the 2008 Olympic USA Men’s Basketball Team.

Vogler’s admiration for basketball began long before his involvement with the “Redeem Team” documentary. As a young fan, he vividly recalls waking up early to watch their games during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. The team’s mission to redeem the United States’ failure to win gold in the 2004 Olympics resonated with Vogler, who recognized that many players on the team were also seeking personal redemption.

The production of “The Redeem Team” faced significant challenges, including filming delays caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the sudden death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant impacted the project, with a focus on his legacy and the profound impact he had on the players.

Vogler and his team opted to let the players themselves tell the story, foregoing the use of a narrator. With the involvement of producer Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, the documentary authentically portrays the journey of the “Redeem Team.”

After years of hard work and dedication, the documentary received recognition and acclaim, winning a Sports Emmy in the Long Documentary category. Vogler admits that while it’s easy to claim that winning or losing awards doesn’t matter, the victory was undeniably satisfying.

Reflecting on his own humble beginnings, Vogler offers a simple piece of advice for aspiring storytellers: “Just make stuff. Keep making stuff and show it to your friends and just keep going.” This philosophy has propelled him to great success in the industry, and he encourages others to embrace their passion and persevere.

Jonathan Vogler’s remarkable journey from an aspiring filmmaker in Columbus to an award-winning producer serves as an inspiration to all those who dream of telling stories through film.