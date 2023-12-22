Georgia Lawmakers Seek Solutions for Trespassing on Private Fishing Properties

A recent debate in Georgia has shed light on the ongoing issue of trespassing on private properties for the purpose of fishing. Concerns raised landowners have prompted lawmakers to take action and propose potential solutions.

The discussion surrounding private versus public fishing areas was sparked a property owner along the Flint River, specifically a stretch called Yellow Jacket Shoals, who decided to ban fishing from the bank on their side of the river. In response, Senate Bill 115 was introduced to address the matter.

The aim of this bill is not only to affirm Georgian ownership and the public’s rights to access and use navigable waterways but also to consider exceptions for private property. These exceptions would apply to land with titles dating back to before 1863 land grants.

To further explore and analyze the issue, the House Study Committee on Fishing Access to Freshwater Resources has been meeting since October. This committee was established as a follow-up to previous legislation passed the general assembly in March, which granted Georgians the right to fish in navigable portions of rivers and streams across the state. However, the language used in the legislation left some ambiguity regarding what constitutes a “navigable” body of water.

Acknowledging the concerns of property owners, House Majority Whip James Burchett emphasizes the significance of the previously passed bill, stating, “That was a huge sticking point for many of our property owners.”

One of the primary issues highlighted during the committee’s meetings was the impact of people trespassing on private properties while traveling to or from fishing spots. Complaints included leaving behind trash and general nuisance. To address this, the committee has proposed determining the navigability of each river and stream in the state to establish clear boundaries.

Additionally, the committee has recommended investing in the state’s public fishing areas as a way to discourage trespassing. Burchett emphasizes the importance of balance, stating, “We want to protect our private property rights while at the same time allowing our Georgia citizens the opportunity to go and fish on public water.”

Moving forward, the committee’s report will be considered the full state house of representatives during the upcoming 2024 legislative session in January. This ongoing dialogue aims to find effective solutions that respect both property rights and the public’s access to fishing opportunities in Georgia.