Georgia House Approves New Congressional Map Amidst Controversy

The Georgia house has recently passed a new congressional map for the state following a federal court ruling that deemed the current map as a violation of the voting rights act. The redrawn 6th congressional district now includes parts of Fulton county, Cobb county, Douglas county, and Fayette county, with a black voting-age population of 51.75%.

The approval of the map has been met with mixed reactions. Representative Rob Leverette, the chairman of the house reapportionment and redistricting committee, believes that the map complies with the judge’s order. However, House Minority Whip Sam Park accuses Republicans of political gerrymandering, claiming that the new map aims to maintain the GOP’s majority in Georgia’s congressional delegation.

In particular, concerns have been raised about the elimination of a “coalition” congressional district that existed in Gwinnett county. Critics argue that the boundaries of district 7 have been radically altered, potentially impacting the representation of certain communities.

Representative James Beverly from Macon expressed his opposition to the map and predicted that the judge would do the same. He urged his fellow members of the house to take a stand against what he perceives as an unjust and unfair map.

Despite the controversy, the new map also includes the creation of additional black-majority districts, as ordered the court. The house map establishes five more black-majority districts, while the senate map establishes two.

The Republican-controlled house voted along party lines, approving the map with a margin of 98-71. The map will now be sent to Governor Brian Kemp for his signature before becoming official.

