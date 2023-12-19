Georgia Ranks as Unhappiest State for Workers

A recent study conducted SelectSoftware Reviews has revealed that Georgia ranks as the unhappiest state for employees in the United States. The study evaluated various factors including wages, quit rates, commute times, working hours, injuries, paid time off, and state positivity levels.

Georgia had the highest quit rate among all states and scored poorly in terms of overall happiness in the workplace. One of the major contributing factors to this unhappiness is the long commute times experienced workers in the state.

On the survey, Georgia scored just 29.62 for job happiness, while the happiest state scored 69.96. Additionally, the average Georgia worker spends approximately 28.7 minutes commuting to work.

Other states that performed well on the study include Alaska, Rhode Island, North Dakota, and Colorado. Alaska ranked first due to shorter work weeks and a higher average wage compared to other states.

This study highlights the significant impact that location can have on employee satisfaction. Factors such as state laws, commute times, and wages all play a role in how workers feel about their job. It is crucial for employers to create environments that promote fulfillment and allow employees to thrive.

SelectSoftware Reviews compiled the data for this study using various reputable sources such as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Stats America, Bankrage, Paycor, and Scholaroo.

Overall, this study serves as a reminder that job satisfaction can vary greatly depending on the state in which an individual works. Employers should consider these factors and aim to create a positive and fulfilling work environment for their employees.