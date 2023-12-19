Study Reveals Georgia Has the Unhappiest Employees in the Country

According to recent research conducted SelectSoftware Reviews, employees in Georgia are ranked as the unhappiest in the United States. The study evaluated each state based on various factors including wages, quit rates, commute times, working hours, injuries, paid time off, and state positivity levels.

Georgia scored just 29.62 on the survey, placing it at the bottom of the list for job satisfaction. In contrast, the happiest state scored 69.96. The state of Georgia had the highest quit rate and ranked poorly in terms of overall happiness among its workforce. One contributing factor to this unhappiness is the substantial commute times experienced workers in the state. On average, a Georgia employee spends 28.7 minutes in their car to get to work.

The study also highlighted some interesting findings about other states. Alaska claimed the top spot due to shorter work weeks and a relatively high average wage of $52,000. Massachusetts boasts the highest average wage in the country, at $58,450. Surprisingly, New York had the longest commute time of any state on the list, with an average of 33.5 minutes.

The research emphasized the significant impact that location can have on employee job satisfaction, whether it’s due to state laws, commute times, or wages. The study underscores the importance for employers to create environments where employees can find genuine fulfillment and thrive.

The data for the study was compiled using various sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Stats America, Bankrage, Paycor, and Scholaroo.

While the ranking may not be something to celebrate, it serves as a call to action for employers in Georgia to assess and improve working conditions to enhance employee happiness and overall job satisfaction.