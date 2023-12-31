Florida State’s Embarrassing Loss Highlights Bowl Game Dilemma

In a stunning display of dominance, Georgia’s Warren Brinson sealed Florida State’s humiliating defeat during the Orange Bowl. While many Seminoles players had already opted out due to a messy season, Georgia also faced player shortages. Regardless, FSU had little chance of success, even at full strength.

The game was a massacre from the start, as Georgia overwhelmed FSU with their starting lineup before allowing their backups to continue the onslaught. The final score of 63-3 does not fully capture the extent of FSU’s struggles. They managed just 11 first downs and were completely outmatched in total yardage, with a staggering 673 yards for Georgia compared to a mere 209 for FSU.

This embarrassing loss raises important questions about the future of bowl games in an era dominated the College Football Playoff (CFP). As the significance of bowl games continues to diminish, more teams will likely follow FSU’s lead and opt out in similar situations. The CFP, a highly competitive playoff system, has become the ultimate goal for top programs, making bowl games appear increasingly irrelevant.

However, FSU cannot use this as an excuse. Regardless of their feelings of injustice over the Playoff snub, no program deserving of recognition would be proud of such a dismal performance. This loss not only damages FSU’s reputation but also highlights the challenges that bowl games face in maintaining their relevance in the face of the CFP’s growing dominance.

As we move forward, it is crucial for bowl games to find a way to stay meaningful and compelling for participating teams. Otherwise, we can expect more lopsided matchups and widespread opt-outs, leaving fans and analysts questioning the value of these once highly coveted games.