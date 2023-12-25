Georgia District Attorneys’ Lawsuit Against Law Scrapped After Supreme Court Ruling

District attorneys in Georgia have dropped their lawsuit against a law that would have compromised their authority, following a recent ruling the state Supreme Court. The law in question, known as SB 92, aimed to establish a commission with the power to investigate and potentially remove district attorneys and solicitors-general deemed to be misusing their power or acting as “rogue” prosecutors. However, opponents argued that the law could be exploited state leaders to eliminate prosecutors they disagreed with.

The Georgia Supreme Court had previously declined to approve rules for the commission, leading to a temporary halt on its implementation. Justices expressed concerns about the extent of their regulatory authority over district attorneys, particularly regarding their executive powers. While justices acknowledged their ability to regulate the judicial functions of district attorneys, they questioned the scope of their authority when it came to the exercise of executive powers.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, expressed gratitude for the court’s decision, but also anticipated potential challenges from GOP Republicans in the future. The Public Rights Project and other opponents of the law echoed her sentiments, vowing to resist any new attempts to undermine the crucial work of Georgia’s district attorneys. They emphasized the importance of protecting the voters who elected them and ensuring that their efforts to uphold the law are not impeded.

While the lawsuit has been dropped, the wider debate surrounding the power dynamics between district attorneys and the state government is far from settled. This ruling serves as a temporary reprieve for district attorneys, but it remains to be seen how future legislative or legal actions will shape the landscape of prosecutorial authority in Georgia.