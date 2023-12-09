High School Star Daniel Calhoun Leads Walton High School to State Championship Victory

Walton High School’s talented offensive tackle, Daniel Calhoun, played a pivotal role in the team’s recent triumph in Georgia’s Class 7A state championship. The team secured a resounding 41-25 win against Camden County, largely due to Calhoun’s outstanding performance. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-7 and weighing 365 pounds, Calhoun’s size and strength were instrumental in helping the Raiders’ offense accumulate 178 rushing yards. Additionally, his exceptional blocking skills enabled quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski to deliver six touchdown passes.

Calhoun expressed his gratitude and elation after the game, acknowledging the fierce competition in Georgia’s Class 7A division. Moreover, this victory marked Calhoun’s first experience in the state championship, making it an even more special achievement for the young athlete.

Notably, Calhoun faced off against Elyiss Williams, a fellow Georgia commit and the nation’s top-ranked tight end for the class of 2025. Williams, who also excels as an outside linebacker, presented a formidable challenge for Calhoun. Despite a few instances where Williams managed to penetrate Calhoun’s block and disrupt the play, the offensive tackle commended his opponent’s exceptional size and skills. Comparing Williams to former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, Calhoun acknowledged the challenge and opportunity it presented to face someone of equal physical stature.

Having committed to the University of Georgia in July, Calhoun eagerly anticipates beginning his college journey. He emphasized the strong bond he shares with his future Bulldogs teammates, particularly the offensive linemen who form a closely-knit group. Communication among teammates is facilitated through multiple group chats, fostering camaraderie and friendship. Calhoun particularly enjoys conversing with quarterback Dylan Raiola and shares a blooming relationship with him. They have attended each other’s games and developed a deep connection since Raiola’s move to Georgia earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Calhoun eagerly anticipates playing alongside Georgia’s other top recruits, including quarterback Ryan Puglisi and defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Together, they form a brotherhood within the class of 2024, eagerly awaiting their enrollment at the University of Georgia and the challenges they’ll face during spring and summer workouts in preparation for their freshman campaign.