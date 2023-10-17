Obituary: George R. Johnson, Longtime South Range Resident, Remembered for Dedication and Love for Community

George R. Johnson, an 85-year-old resident of South Range, passed away on October 15, 2023, at Devine Rehabilitation in Superior. Born on March 18, 1938, in Superior, WI, George was the son of Edith and William Johnson. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1956 and went on to have a fulfilling and impactful life in his community.

Throughout his working years, George held various positions, including employment at Superior Hardboard Plant, the Railroad, and as a tax preparer at H&R Block. However, his most significant contribution was his role as fire chief with the Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department. George dedicated many years to serving and protecting his community, showing a remarkable commitment to ensuring the safety of others.

George was not only a hardworking individual but also a passionate farmer. He had a farm with beef and dairy cattle, bringing a nurturing touch to his everyday life. In his free time, George enjoyed fishing on the Amnicon River and found immense joy in snowmobiling with his beloved wife, Sally, during the winter months.

On July 31, 2023, George suffered the loss of his wife, Sally, who was his partner in life’s adventures. He was also preceded in death his parents, as well as his brothers, Lloyd Johnson and Fred Johnson. Additionally, his nephew Bradley Johnson and brother-in-law Murlyn Stalvig left a void in his heart.

Visitation for George will take place on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 10:30 am until the 11:00 am funeral service at Downs Funeral Home. The officiant for the service will be Gary Banker. Following the service, George will be laid to rest in Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to the Humane Society of Douglas County.

George R. Johnson will be remembered as a dedicated community member, a hardworking individual, and a loving husband. He leaves behind a legacy of service and compassion that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

