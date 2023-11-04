George Pickens Expresses Frustration on Social Media

In a world where social media has become a platform for expressing emotions and frustrations, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens recently took to Instagram to send a message. Despite the Steelers’ victory over the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football,” Pickens had a frustrating game, failing to make an easy touchdown catch and finishing with negative yardage. This is not the first time Pickens has had a disappointing performance recently, raising concerns about his role in the offense.

During the game against the Jaguars in the previous week, although Pickens managed to score a touchdown, his overall impact was minimal with only 22 receiving yards. This is in stark contrast to his strong start to the season, where he accumulated 500 yards and two touchdowns in the first six games. With teammate Diontae Johnson returning from injury and reclaiming his position as the WR1, Pickens seems dissatisfied with his diminished role.

On his Instagram story, Pickens posted “Free Me,” which hints at his frustration and desire for a change. He also deleted all his Pittsburgh-related posts on the app and changed his profile picture from him in a Steelers uniform to one from his high school days. Additionally, he unfollowed quarterback Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin, and the Steelers’ official account.

While it is essential to approach social media drama with caution, these actions Pickens are indicative of his discontent. A viral picture of Pickens looking upset on the sidelines after Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown only adds fuel to the fire. This situation poses a challenge for the Steelers, especially as the NFL trade deadline has passed.

As the Steelers have some time before their next game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 12, Pickens will have an opportunity to reflect on his emotions and regroup before rejoining the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did George Pickens perform in the recent game?

A: George Pickens had a frustrating game, failing to make an easy touchdown catch and finishing with negative yardage.

Q: Has George Pickens been performing well overall this season?

A: George Pickens had a strong start to the season, accumulating 500 yards and two touchdowns in the first six games. However, his performance declined after teammate Diontae Johnson returned from injury.

Q: What did George Pickens do on social media to express his frustration?

A: George Pickens posted “Free Me” on his Instagram story, deleted all his Pittsburgh-related posts, changed his profile picture to one from his high school days, and unfollowed quarterback Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin, and the Steelers’ official account.

Q: How is the Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with this situation?

A: The Pittsburgh Steelers face a challenge as they navigate George Pickens’s discontent, especially as the NFL trade deadline has already passed.

Q: When is the Steelers’ next game?

A: The Pittsburgh Steelers will play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 12.