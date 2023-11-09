Navigating Social Media Scrutiny: George Pickens and the Steelers

The recent behavior of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike. Pickens briefly removed Steelers-related posts from his social media and posted, then promptly deleted, the phrase “free me” on his Instagram story. Additionally, he displayed apparent frustration during a recent game, which intensified scrutiny. However, when questioned reporters on Wednesday, Pickens addressed these concerns from the team’s locker room.

Although Pickens only had two catches in the game, both resulting in a loss of yardage, he clarified that any frustration he displayed was not directed towards his teammate Diontae Johnson’s touchdown. Pickens recognized that Johnson’s touchdown played a crucial role in the team’s victory, stating, “I don’t know how I could be mad at that.” He emphasized the importance of supporting one another and maintaining a unified front.

Regarding his social media activity, Pickens firmly stated, “I don’t really mix social media and football together.” He clarified that his decision to erase certain posts from his account was unrelated to the Steelers, adding, “Clearing out my page. Not really too crazy. It got nothing to do with the Steelers at all.”

Although Pickens downplayed any sense of frustration, his teammates Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson revealed they had spoken to him about the situation. Harris expressed that it is normal to feel frustrated but emphasized the significance of handling emotions appropriately. Johnson, understanding Pickens’ humanity, shared that he did not dwell on the incident after discussing it with his fellow wide receiver.

Stepping forward, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin described the Pickens chatter as a mere “pebble in my shoe,” underscoring its minimal impact on the team. Only time will reveal if this momentary issue becomes more significant in the team dynamics of Pittsburgh.

FAQ

Q: Is George Pickens frustrated with the Steelers?

A: While there were moments of frustration during a recent game, Pickens clarified that his emotions were not directed towards his team. He recognized the importance of supporting his teammates and maintaining a unified front.

Q: Why did Pickens remove Steelers-related posts from his social media?

A: Pickens stated that his decision had nothing to do with the Steelers. He simply wanted to clear out his social media page, emphasizing that he does not mix social media and football.

Q: How did Pickens’ teammates react to the situation?

A: Both Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson approached Pickens to discuss the matter. Harris emphasized that it is normal to feel frustration but highlighted the importance of handling emotions appropriately. Johnson, understanding Pickens’ humanity, did not dwell on the incident after their conversation.

Q: What did Mike Tomlin say about the situation?

A: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin referred to the Pickens chatter as a minor inconvenience, describing it as a “pebble in my shoe.” He downplayed its impact on the team but time will tell if it influences the team dynamics going forward.