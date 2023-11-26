George Cohon, Co-Founder of McDonald’s Canada, Passes Away at 86

The world mourns the loss of George Cohon, a prominent Canadian businessman and the co-founder of McDonald’s Canada. Cohon, who played a pivotal role in opening McDonald’s first franchise in the Soviet Union, passed away at the age of 86. His son Mark Cohon, a former CFL commissioner, announced the sad news on X, a popular social media platform.

Born in Chicago in 1937, Cohon relocated to Toronto in the 1960s. In 1968, he made history establishing the first-ever McDonald’s restaurant in Canada, located in London, Ontario. Throughout his career, Cohon demonstrated great dedication to philanthropy. In the 1980s, he founded Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, a non-profit organization that supports families with seriously ill children providing travel and temporary accommodations.

Cohon’s contributions to the community were recognized and honored. He was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada in 1988, and in 2020, he was promoted to a companion of the Order of Canada. Cohon’s positive impact extended beyond Canada, as he was responsible for spearheading McDonald’s expansion into the Soviet Union in the late 1980s.

Bringing McDonald’s to Russia was no easy feat, as the country’s infrastructure lagged behind that of North America. Cohon faced significant challenges due to unreliable suppliers, scarcity of resources, and a logistical nightmare. However, with perseverance and a tireless commitment to improvement, Cohon and his team managed to create a successful food-processing plant worth $40 million and invest in critical agricultural infrastructure in Russia.

On January 31, 1990, the first McDonald’s location in Moscow officially opened its doors. The response from locals was overwhelming, with eager customers lining up as early as 4 a.m. The restaurant broke records on its opening day, serving an impressive 30,000 customers. This achievement was a testament to Cohon’s vision and determination.

Unfortunately, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, McDonald’s made the difficult decision to close all of its locations in the country. Despite this setback, George Cohon’s legacy will forever be remembered as a trailblazer in the fast-food industry and a compassionate philanthropist who made a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals both in Canada and abroad.

