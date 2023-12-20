George Clooney Still in Awe of Wife Amal, Says Marriage Requires Compromise

In a recent interview, actor George Clooney expressed his continued admiration for his wife, Amal Clooney, stating that he still believes she is out of his league. Despite being married since 2014, George confessed that he feels fortunate to have married a beautiful woman who is not only a lawyer but also a philanthropist.

The couple first met in 2013 and tied the knot a year later in a lavish ceremony. Over the years, they have faced their fair share of challenges, like any other couple. However, with compromise, establishing boundaries, and lots of patience, they have managed to keep their relationship on track, according to a source close to the couple.

George has been candid about his thoughts on marriage and parenthood since marrying Amal. He has mentioned that he didn’t realize how unfulfilled his life was until he met her, highlighting the significant impact she has had on him. George’s perspective on life changed, and he experienced a newfound purpose and fulfillment after marrying Amal.

In addition to his admiration for her intellect and advocacy work, George has also jokingly mentioned Amal’s lack of cooking skills. He stated that as an accomplished lawyer, she takes on challenging cases, but he is better off handling the cooking to avoid any disasters.

George and Amal are proud parents to their 6-year-old twins, Elle and Alexander.

Despite George’s fame and success, he remains humble and grateful for the relationship he shares with Amal. Their enduring love and commitment serve as an inspiration to many, reminding us that successful marriages require compromise, adaptation, and patience.