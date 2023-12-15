George Clooney and Adam Sandler Join Forces for a Hilarious New Film on Netflix

In an exciting collaboration announcement, it has been confirmed that Hollywood A-listers George Clooney and Adam Sandler are set to star in a new untitled film acclaimed director Noah Baumbach. The movie will be exclusively released on Netflix, adding to Baumbach’s growing repertoire of successful projects for the streaming platform.

Baumbach, known for his masterful storytelling and unique perspectives on human relationships, has co-written the script alongside talented actor Emily Mortimer, the creator of the acclaimed series “Doll and Em.” The film will be produced Baumbach, Amy Pascal, and David Heyman.

This isn’t the first time Baumbach and Sandler have worked together, as they previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” which also featured Sandler in a lead role. Baumbach’s other noteworthy Netflix film, “Marriage Story,” received multiple nominations, including a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, and starred Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Furthermore, Baumbach is set to adapt Don DeLillo’s novel “White Noise,” featuring an all-star cast including Driver and Greta Gerwig.

For George Clooney, this film marks his first time working with Baumbach in the director’s chair. However, the two have a previous connection through their collaboration on Wes Anderson’s animated film “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” where Baumbach contributed to the screenplay. Clooney has recently been directing the highly anticipated film “The Boys in the Boat,” starring Joel Edgerton and Calum Turner, set to hit theaters on December 25th. Additionally, Clooney will be starring alongside Brad Pitt and Amy Adams in Apple’s “Wolfs,” set for a 2024 release with Jon Watts directing.

Adam Sandler’s partnership with Netflix is well-established, with the actor having starred in various successful projects for the streaming giant. Recently, he provided the lead voice for the animated feature “Leo” and headlined films such as “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” and “Murder Mystery 2.”

As of now, details about the plot and specific release date of the Baumbach-directed film remain under wraps. However, Netflix’s film chief, Scott Stuber, has described it as a “funny and emotional coming-of-age story about adults.” This highly anticipated project is sure to captivate audiences with its star-studded cast and Baumbach’s unique storytelling style.

With Clooney and Sandler’s incredible talent, combined with Baumbach’s exceptional vision as a director, this upcoming film promises to be a must-watch for fans of quality cinema. The Hollywood heavyweights’ involvement has generated significant buzz and excitement within the industry. Be on the lookout for further updates on this exciting collaboration that brings together some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.