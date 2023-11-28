Pinterest Sees Increase in Institutional Ownership

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has seen a rise in institutional ownership, according to the latest disclosure filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest 2.3% during the second quarter, acquiring an additional 185,807 shares and bringing its total ownership to 8,143,222 shares worth $222,243,000. This increase in institutional ownership highlights the growing interest in Pinterest among investment firms.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest 5.0% during the first quarter, while Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings 21.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl and Wetherby Asset Management Inc. also lifted their stakes in Pinterest during the first quarter, and O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings during the same period.

These moves institutional investors indicate a growing confidence in Pinterest’s potential. As a visual discovery engine, Pinterest allows users to find ideas, such as recipes, home decor inspiration, and fashion inspiration. The platform also offers organizing and planning tools, as well as shoppable product pins that redirect to retailer websites.

Pinterest’s stock has been trading positively, with shares opening at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company currently has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion and a beta of 0.99. Despite reporting a negative return on equity and net margin in its recent earnings results, Pinterest beat the consensus estimate for earnings per share.

Analysts have been positive about Pinterest’s future prospects, with several firms issuing “buy” ratings and increasing their price targets for the stock. This reflects the optimism surrounding Pinterest’s growth potential and its ability to monetize its platform effectively.

Overall, the increase in institutional ownership and positive analyst sentiment suggest that Pinterest is gaining recognition as a valuable investment opportunity in the tech industry. As the platform continues to evolve and attract more users, the company’s stock could experience further growth in the coming months.

FAQs

What is institutional ownership?

Institutional ownership refers to the percentage of a company’s shares that are owned institutional investors, such as mutual funds, pension funds, and hedge funds. These investors typically have large amounts of capital to invest and can significantly influence the stock’s price and trading volume.

What is a visual discovery engine?

A visual discovery engine is an online platform that allows users to discover content, products, and ideas through visual search. It uses visual cues, such as images or videos, to help users find relevant information and inspiration based on their preferences and interests.

What are shoppable product pins?

Shoppable product pins are clickable pins on Pinterest that include information about a specific product, such as its price, color, and size. When users click on these pins, they are redirected to the retailer’s website where they can make a purchase. This feature allows Pinterest to monetize its platform partnering with retailers and earning advertising revenue.