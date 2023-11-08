New TikTok Trend Takes Genshin Impact Storm

A seemingly innocuous line delivery from the popular RPG game Genshin Impact has sparked a viral sensation on TikTok. The line in question, uttered the character Neuvillette, is “Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale,” which refers to a scale used in the game’s justice system. However, it’s not the significance of the line itself that has captured the attention of millions of TikTok users. Instead, it is the rhythmic and almost poetic delivery actor Ray Chase, reminiscent of the iambic pentameter found in Shakespearean plays.

What started as a simple audio clip has quickly transformed into a cultural phenomenon, with TikTok users creating their own videos featuring dance routines and comedic sketches set to Neuvillette’s famous line. The trend has gained widespread popularity, with several million users viewing and liking these videos.

Ray Chase, known for his roles in other popular video games such as Final Fantasy XV and Street Fighter 6, has embraced the trend with enthusiasm. He even joined in on the fun posting his own response video, putting a unique twist on the trend.

The rapid spread of this TikTok trend showcases the power of social media in amplifying and expanding the reach of video game culture. Genshin Impact, a game that has been around for a while, has now captivated a much larger audience beyond its dedicated fanbase.

