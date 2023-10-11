Panda Interactive Files Lawsuits Against Genius Sports and Sportradar for Patent Infringement

Panda Interactive, a sports tech company, has filed separate lawsuits against Genius Sports and Sportradar, alleging that both companies have infringed on its patent for “foundational interactive streaming technology”. The lawsuits claim that these companies have unfairly used Panda’s patent for the capabilities of betting and streaming simultaneously.

Panda, known for its SportsCastr mobile app and the Panda B2B Watch & Bet platform, is used several sportsbooks and sports leagues. It has accused Genius Sports of infringing on its patent with the recent launch of NFL BetVision, a product that allows users to bet and stream NFL games with integrated betting slips and interactive stats on screen. Similarly, Sportradar offers a watch and bet product within its sportsbook provision, allowing operators to offer 400,000 sporting events annually.

According to Panda Interactive’s Chairman, Donald Schupak, the company has invested significant resources in developing its technology and cannot tolerate the unfair use of its patented technology others. Panda claims that it filed its patents before sports betting was legalized in the US and that Sportradar and Genius Sports are taking advantage of its work in bringing these new products to the market.

Panda Interactive’s CEO, Kevin April, emphasises the importance of the convergence of media and sports betting in enhancing the fan-viewing experience. He states that Panda developed its pioneering technology long before online sports betting was legal in the US, and now Sportradar and Genius Sports are infringing on their patents and profiting from their groundbreaking work.

SBC Americas has reached out to Sportradar and Genius Sports for comment. Sportradar has declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings citing company policy grounds, while Genius Sports is yet to respond.