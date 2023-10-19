Genius: MLK/X Set to Premiere on Nat Geo

Nat Geo has announced the premiere date for the fourth season of “Genius” titled “MLK/X.” The season will consist of eight episodes, with the first two episodes airing on Feb. 1 on Nat Geo and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Following the premiere, two episodes will be released weekly on all platforms.

Unlike previous seasons, this season of “Genius” will explore the lives of two geniuses and leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The show will delve into their formative years and the experiences that shaped them into the influential figures they became.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., influenced his upbringing in the Jim Crow-era South and his education at Morehouse and Boston University, found his voice within the church and became an advocate for equality. On the other hand, Malcolm X grew up facing violence from the Klan and became entangled in a life of vice and incarceration, eventually finding his voice through the Nation of Islam. These two visionaries went on to pioneer a movement that would shape history.

The cast of the season includes Kelvin Harrison Jr. as King, Aaron Pierre as X, Weruche Opia as Coretta Scott King, and Jayme Lawson as Betty Shabazz. Unfortunately, this series also marks one of the last roles for the late Ron Cephas Jones, who passed away in August 2023.

The production team of “Genius: MLK/X” is led co-showrunners and executive producers Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon. They are joined executive producers Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Francie Calfo, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Kristen Zolner, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, and Sam Sokolow. The pilot episode was written Jeff Stetson and directed Channing Godfrey Peoples. Ambassador Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X Shabazz and Dr. Betty Shabazz, also served as a consulting producer.

Prior to the start of production, a think tank of historians and experts provided guidance, including Jamal Joseph, Peniel E. Joseph, Michele Norris, Dr. Kameelah Rashad, Dr. Barbara Reynolds, Jeff Stetson, Jeanne Theoharis, and Pastor Michael A. Walrond Jr.

“Genius” has previously explored the lives of Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin in its first three seasons. The series has been well-received and has received a total of 20 Emmy nominations.