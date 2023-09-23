TikTok Hack: Utilizing the Gap Above Kitchen Cabinets for Extra Storage

Many of us have a gap above our kitchen cabinets that often goes unused. However, a DIY content creator on TikTok named Chrystal’s Palace (@chrystalspalace) has come up with a genius idea to transform this space into functional storage while also enhancing the look of a small kitchen.

In a viral TikTok video with over 380k views, Chrystal showcases her method of creating a made-to-measure open-front cupboard to fill the gap above her cabinets. She starts getting wood cut to the right size and then uses pocket holes and screws to join the pieces together. After painting the shelving unit to match her kitchen cabinets, she simply places it atop the cabinets and fills it with storage baskets.

The result is not only additional storage space but also the illusion of a larger and more elegant kitchen. This hack has gained popularity because it is renter-friendly and can easily be replicated with minimal effort.

If you don’t have the tools or expertise for DIY projects, there are alternative options to achieve a similar effect. You can purchase a pre-made shelving unit like the IKEA KALLAX, which has a simple shape that can easily fit above kitchen cabinets. Painting the gap in the same color as your cabinets can also create a cohesive look and make the ceilings appear higher.

Another option is to use aesthetically pleasing storage baskets to elevate the appearance of the gap. Placing a series of matching storage baskets on top of the cabinets can add style and functionality to this often overlooked area.

Overall, this TikTok hack has inspired many to reconsider the gap above their kitchen cabinets and transform it into a practical and visually appealing space.

