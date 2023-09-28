Genie Bouchard Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard has not only made a name for herself on the court but is also known for her off-court endeavors. In a recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old officially announced her relationship with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook to her 2.4 million followers.

The post featured a photo and a video of Bouchard and Brinkley-Cook enjoying themselves on a waterfront terrace. This marked the first time the couple made their relationship public, making it “Instagram official.”

Brinkley-Cook, 30, is the son of American model and actress Christie Brinkley. Although he tends to keep a low profile in showbusiness and on social media, he has been seen supporting Bouchard at her tennis matches, including the Madrid Open in April.

Aside from her personal life, Bouchard has been active in several other pursuits. Last August, she assisted with the media coverage of the National Bank Open for Sportsnet. Additionally, she recently announced that she will be joining the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and will make her pickleball debut next year.

While Bouchard remains committed to her tennis career, journalist and tennis commentator José Morgado confirms that her tennis journey is “not over.” Although she faced setbacks due to injuries, Bouchard was once ranked No. 5 in the world in 2014. She had an impressive record that year, reaching the finals of Wimbledon and the semi-finals of the French Open and Australian Open.

As Bouchard ventures into the world of pickleball, only time will tell if this new endeavor will bring her success on the court. Nevertheless, her player box at future tournaments will now have a familiar face to support her.

Source: No URLs provided