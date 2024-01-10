Standing Out on LinkedIn: Avoiding Generic Mistakes

In the competitive world of job hunting, standing out on LinkedIn can make all the difference in landing your dream interview. With the platform’s popularity sky-rocketing in recent years, it has become a go-to platform for companies to advertise job openings and for recruiters to find top talent. However, one expert has cautioned against a common mistake that could hinder your chances of getting noticed.

Robbie Bryant, the Head of Education and Development at Open Study College, warns against overusing buzzwords in your LinkedIn profile. Terms like ‘motivated’ and ‘passionate’ may have become cliché and are now viewed as generic and uninformative to potential employers. Instead, Bryant suggests expanding on these buzzwords answering the question “What motivates you?” This way, you provide more meaningful insights into your skills and qualities.

Furthermore, it’s important to remember that LinkedIn is a professional networking platform and not a dating app. Using fake titles or engaging in unprofessional behavior could tarnish your professional reputation and discourage employers from considering you for a position. Authenticity and professionalism should always be at the forefront when building your LinkedIn presence.

Once you’ve landed an interview, there is another tip to improve your chances of being hired. Richard McMunn of PassMyInterview.com recommends sending a follow-up email to the hiring manager as soon as you get home from the interview. This email should express gratitude for the opportunity, highlight your interest in the company, and offer additional information if needed. While some people in the comments section questioned the timing or necessity of such an email, many shared their success stories, indicating that this approach can indeed leave a positive impression on potential employers.

In conclusion, to maximize your chances of securing a job opportunity through LinkedIn, it is crucial to avoid generic mistakes. By avoiding overused buzzwords, maintaining professionalism, and strategically following up after interviews, you can stand out from the crowd and increase your chances of landing your dream job.

What’s your top job interview tip? Let us know in the comments section below.