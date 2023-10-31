Generative AI’s Role in Boosting Global GDP

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to make a significant contribution to global gross domestic product (GDP) in the coming decade, with estimates suggesting a long-term boost of 10 to 15 percent. This positive outlook is based on the expectation of increased adoption of AI technology and the assumption that workers will not be permanently displaced, leading to a rise in productivity.

While earlier estimations Goldman Sachs indicated that the successful implementation of AI could enhance global GDP 7 to 13 percent, the new figures demonstrate an even greater potential impact. However, these estimates still depend on uncertain factors, such as the timing and magnitude of AI’s effects on a global scale. The adoption of generative AI may also face barriers that could delay productivity growth.

It is important to note that the net effect of generative AI on GDP is likely to be smaller for two reasons. Firstly, as the “next wave” of innovation, the growth impact may not be fully additive to the current GDP trend. Additionally, there is a potential for underlying productivity growth to slow down, which could partially offset the anticipated benefits of generative AI.

The emergence of technologies like ChatGPT, developed Microsoft-backed OpenAI, has sparked a race among major technology companies and personalities to harness the potential of AI. Investors have poured billions into AI start-ups, driving global AI investments projected to reach $200 billion 2025. The economic potential of generative AI is also evident, with the GCC countries expected to benefit from $23.5 billion in economic gains 2030.

For businesses, generative AI could generate annual corporate profits ranging from $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion, according to a recent study the McKinsey Global Institute. However, it is worth noting that the technology has also been subject to overhype and is ranked at the top for “inflated expectations” among emerging technologies.

Goldman Sachs projects that the GDP growth boost resulting from AI will be gradual, with an increase of 0.1 percentage point expected in the US 2027, in other developed markets and advanced emerging economies 2028 to 2032, and in emerging markets 2034 or later.

Overall, generative AI holds immense promise for driving economic growth, but its full impact will depend on various factors, including widespread adoption, regulatory considerations, and the ability to overcome potential barriers to productivity.