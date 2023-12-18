Celebrities Deny Fake Endorsements After AI-generated Comments Go Viral

In a surprising turn of events, several celebrities have found themselves denying false endorsements for the political party Reiwa Shinsengumi after AI-generated comments spread across social media. The fake remarks were originally posted on a blog back in May and gained traction when they were reposted on Twitter in November.

Actresses Yu Aoi and Mizuki Yamamoto, along with actor Seishiro Kato, were named in the blog as supporters of Reiwa Shinsengumi, with quotes falsely attributed to them. However, their talent agencies quickly denied the claims, stating that there was no factual basis to the endorsements.

The use of celebrities’ names in this context has caused outrage among fans and viewers who were shocked the unfounded political statements. Many expressed their surprise and disappointment at the misleading information.

The blog’s author, a man in his 40s living in western Japan, revealed that the false comments were created using generative AI. He admitted to using an AI writing tool to efficiently produce content for his website, which earned him advertising revenue based on view counts.

The man stated that he did not intentionally select any specific celebrities to write about and deeply regretted not fact-checking the comments before posting them. He has since deleted his entire blog and apologized for his actions.

Reiwa Shinsengumi, the political party at the center of this controversy, has also stated that they had no knowledge of the content and denied any affiliation with the false endorsements.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential ramifications of AI-generated content and the importance of verifying information before accepting it as true.