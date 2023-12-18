AI-Generated Fake Celebrity Endorsements Cause Uproar on Social Media

In a shocking turn of events, fake endorsements from celebrities for the political party Reiwa Shinsengumi have gone viral on social media. The endorsements were falsely attributed to well-known actresses Yu Aoi and Mizuki Yamamoto, as well as actor Seishiro Kato. The bogus comments were generated an AI program and reposted on a blog, catching the attention of unsuspecting viewers.

The AI-generated quotes claimed that Aoi sympathized with the policies of Reiwa Shinsengumi and praised Taro Yamamoto’s sincerity towards young people. Yamamoto’s endorsement allegedly stemmed from his admiration for Taro-san’s personality, while Kato stated that his support came after discussing politics with Taro-san.

The talent agencies representing these celebrities were quick to deny the endorsements, expressing outrage at the false claims. Aoi’s agency declared that there was no basis in fact for the endorsements and promised firm action. Yamamoto’s office also vehemently denied the claims, stating that their name was being used contrary to the facts. Similarly, Kato’s office conveyed that no such comment was made him.

Reiwa Shinsengumi itself was unaware of the content and denied any connection to the fake endorsements. They posted a statement on their website clarifying their position.

The blogger responsible for the AI-generated comments admitted that the quotes were unintentional and that he had no prior knowledge of the AI’s capability to generate falsehoods. He acknowledged that he used a commercially available AI writing tool to efficiently produce content for his blog. The blogger revealed that he did not purposely select the celebrities in question and deeply regretted not fact-checking the comments before posting them.

This incident highlights the potential dangers of AI-generated content and the need for responsible usage. As AI technology continues to advance, it is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of information before sharing it on social media platforms.