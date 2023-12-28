Generative AI: A Pandora’s Box of Challenges and Unintended Consequences

Generative AI technology experienced a boom in 2022, but 2023 has marked the year of panic surrounding its potential dangers. With the rapid development and deployment of AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, government intervention has quickly followed suit. The US Federal Elections Commission is investigating deceptive campaign ads, Congress is calling for oversight in how AI companies develop and label training data, and the European Union has passed its new AI Act to address concerns related to generative AI.

However, the problems faced generative AI are not entirely new. They bear a striking resemblance to the challenges that have plagued social media platforms for the past two decades. Issues like mis- and disinformation, exploitative labor practices, and nonconsensual pornography have persisted despite attempts to address them. Now, these problems are resurfacing with a new twist: AI-generated content.

Generative AI companies often rely on the same problematic infrastructure established social media giants. They outsource content moderation to low-paid workers in the Global South, who now find themselves training generative AI models under similar difficult conditions. This outsourcing creates administrative barriers, making it challenging for researchers and regulators to gain a comprehensive understanding of how AI systems and platforms are built and governed.

Moreover, the responsibility for the outcomes of AI-generated content becomes blurred. It is difficult to discern whether an algorithm or a human moderator is accountable for the removal of certain content or the performance of a customer service chatbot. This ambiguity undermines transparency and accountability in the AI ecosystem.

When it comes to addressing the unintended consequences of generative AI, companies often take a reactive approach similar to social media platforms. They implement safeguards and acceptable use policies, but these measures can be easily circumvented. For example, Google’s Bard chatbot was found to have significant control gaps, allowing the generation of misinformation. Despite promising action against problematic content, it remains to be seen if chatbot providers can break free from the reactive cycle faced social platforms.

Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information, warns that generative AI has the potential to exacerbate the dissemination of fake information. By leveraging AI-generated videos, individuals can make politicians, news anchors, and CEOs say things they never actually said. This not only accelerates the production of mis- and disinformation but also undermines the credibility of authentic media and information.

As concerns grow regarding the impact of fake media on political campaigns, platforms have implemented labeling policies for AI-generated political advertisements. However, these policies fail to address the broader range of methods through which fake media can be created and shared. Additionally, major tech companies have been downsizing their trust and safety teams, which limits their ability to combat deceptive and malicious use of AI-generated content.

Regulation in the field of generative AI is lagging behind its rapid development, according to experts. While governments and regulatory bodies are showing more determination to respond to the challenges than they did with social media, there is still much work to be done to ensure the responsible and ethical deployment of generative AI technologies. Without proactive measures, generative AI could become a Pandora’s box of challenges and unintended consequences.