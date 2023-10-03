The Shift in Beauty Priorities: Millennials vs. Gen Z

A recent analysis of social media data has shed light on a generational shift in beauty priorities between millennials and Gen Z. While both groups share concerns about pores, there are distinct differences in their beauty-related worries and trends.

According to the data gathered from approximately 80,000 posts on the social media platform Lemon8, pores rank first in terms of posts and engagement. However, Gen Z consumers are more focused on blackheads, while millennials tend to worry about enlarged pores. Gen Z seeks skincare posts that address blackheads or “strawberry nose,” while millennials look for ways to cover visible pores with makeup.

Lemon8, owned ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is similar to popular social media platform Xiaohongshu. It has become a platform for users to share their beauty concerns and seek advice.

When it comes to skincare, Gen Z posts often tackle excess sebum and acne, common concerns during puberty. Affordable, drugstore products aimed at preventing acne are popular among this generation. On the other hand, millennials have a growing preference for skincare products with moisturizing properties and specialized ingredients due to dryness-related skin issues.

Makeup preferences also differ between the two generations. Gen Z focuses on makeup techniques to enhance facial features, particularly “big eye makeup,” which has been searched for over two million times on Lemon8. This involves using various makeup products to create the illusion of larger, more expressive eyes. Gen Z also seeks makeup techniques to make the nose appear slimmer, straighter, or more sculpted.

In contrast, millennials prioritize covering imperfections such as dark circles, spots, and wrinkles. The triangle concealer technique, aimed at concealing dark circles and creating a lifted appearance, has been searched for nearly half a million times on Lemon8.

Despite their differences, one common issue that concerns both millennials and Gen Z is skin dullness. However, their approaches to addressing this issue vary. Gen Z focuses on products that provide a skin-toning effect, such as makeup bases and sunscreens, to temporarily brighten and even out the skin tone. On the other hand, millennials see skin dullness as a consequence of aging and seek products that target hyperpigmentation or age spots.

Overall, this analysis highlights the evolving beauty concerns and preferences of millennials and Gen Z. Understanding these differences can help beauty brands tailor their products and marketing strategies to meet the unique needs of each generation.

Sources:

– Lemon8 social media platform data analysis

– ByteDance, the parent company of Lemon8

– Xiaohongshu social media platform analysis