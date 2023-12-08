D Smoke: From Rhythm + Flow Champion to Multifaceted Artist

In this exclusive interview with theGrio, Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke opens up about his journey from winning the first season of “Rhythm + Flow” to becoming a cultural icon. Born as Daniel Anthony Farris, D Smoke rose to fame in 2019 and released his debut album “Black Habits,” which garnered critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination.

While D Smoke’s talent lies in music, his artistic expression extends beyond the recording studio. The rapper has explored other mediums, including acting and directing. He even had a role in the Paramount+ thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown,” showcasing his versatility and eagerness to take on new challenges.

However, D Smoke’s passion for storytelling and representing his hometown, Inglewood, California, remains at the core of his work. His bilingual lyrics and existential raps capture the essence of his community. He describes his upcoming album, “Inglewood High II,” as a “love letter to the Wood,” paying homage to his family and featuring collaborations with his relatives.

D Smoke’s upbringing and family legacy play a significant role in shaping his artistry. His grandmother, a singer, his mother, a gospel music writer, and his uncle, Prince’s former bass player, all inspired him. Conversely, his father’s experiences with incarceration and the hardships of disparity in America fueled D Smoke’s drive for success.

The rapper’s connection to the Inglewood community runs deep. He was introduced to an after-school youth program in his high school days, which had a profound impact on him. With the opportunity to attend UCLA on a scholarship, D Smoke realized the importance of giving back to his community and became deeply involved in mentoring and inspiring the next generation of Inglewood kids.

Throughout his journey, D Smoke never forgets where he came from. His roots and the lessons learned from his family and community shape his music and his legacy. As he continues to rise through the ranks, D Smoke remains grounded and committed to leaving a lasting impact on his hometown.

