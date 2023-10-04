Meta Unveils New Chatbots for Social Media Applications

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced a range of chatbots that will operate within its social media platforms. The chatbots, collectively known as Meta AI, function as virtual assistants that users can interact with through messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct. In addition to basic assistance, Meta AI also includes chatbots with the personalities of celebrities, such as snowboarding champion Chloe Kim.

Alongside the introduction of these chatbots, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced several new AI products. These include a mixed reality headset and Ray-Ban smart glasses. The company is expanding its AI capabilities in an effort to enhance user experiences and create more immersive technologies.

In other news, OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, a popular language processing model, might be collaborating with former Apple designer Jony Ive. The Financial Times reports that discussions are underway to create an “iPhone of artificial intelligence,” financed Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. Although the talks are reportedly serious, an official announcement may still be months away.

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has highlighted the competition among tech giants to acquire vast amounts of data for training AI systems. Testifying in an antitrust case against Google, Nadella accused the company of monopolizing content through expensive and exclusive deals with publishers. This battle for data has become a critical aspect of advancing AI technologies.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has also offered his predictions for the future of AI. He believes that AI will surpass human intelligence in most areas within the next ten years. Furthermore, Son foresees the emergence of “Artificial Super Intelligence” within 20 years, surpassing human capabilities a factor of 10,000.

Lastly, LinkedIn, owned Microsoft, has incorporated AI technology into its platform to assist recruiters in finding job candidates. This technology allows recruiters to ask questions using natural language, making the candidate search process more efficient and effective.

Overall, these recent developments highlight the increasing influence of AI in various industries, from social media to recruitment. As companies like Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft continue to invest in AI research and development, we can expect further advancements and innovations in the field.

Definitions:

– Chatbot: An artificial intelligence program designed to simulate human conversation through text or voice interactions.

– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence processes machines, typically performed computer systems.

– Mixed Reality: An environment where physical and digital elements coexist and interact in real-time.

– Language Processing Model: A system that analyzes and understands human language, enabling natural language interactions with machines.

