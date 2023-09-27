Remembering Phil Johnson: A Tribute to a Simple Man

Gone too soon, Gene Philip “Phil” Johnson, a beloved member of the Superior, WI community, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2023, at the age of 47. Phil will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, as well as his passion for computers and the outdoors.

Phil was born on June 24, 1976, in Duluth, MN. After completing high school, he pursued his higher education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. His fascination with coding and programming led him to a fulfilling career working with computers.

While Phil found solace in his professional pursuits, he truly thrived in the tranquility of nature. He was a lover of the outdoors and found joy in activities such as fishing and 4-wheeling. There was a sense of peace and contentment that enveloped him when he played his guitar and listened to music.

True to his nature, Phil wished for a simple farewell. As per his request, no services will be held to commemorate his life. The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior will assist the family with the necessary arrangements during this difficult time.

Phil’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. To offer condolences or share cherished memories, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.

Definitions:

– Superior, WI: A city in northwestern Wisconsin, situated on the western shore of Lake Superior.

– Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital: Located in Duluth, MN, it is a prominent medical facility providing healthcare services to the community.

– Duluth, MN: A port city in northeastern Minnesota, bordering Lake Superior.

– University of Wisconsin-Superior: A public university offering various undergraduate and graduate programs in Superior, WI.

– Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home: Funeral home located on East 5th Street in Superior, providing funeral and memorial services.

Sources:

– Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, Superior, WI.