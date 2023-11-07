Is that a sneeze coming on or is it just the latest Gen Z trend?

It’s no secret that social media has a significant influence on shaping trends, especially when it comes to selfies and poses. From the infamous duck face to throwing up a peace sign, millennials have embraced and made iconic various facial expressions. However, there’s a new pose taking over the internet, and it’s called the “scrunch face.”

TikTokers and influencers have named the scrunch face the latest selfie pose among Gen Z. It involves scrunching the nose, squinting the eyes, and raising the mouth in a cartoonish grin. The trend has quickly gained popularity and can be seen on platforms like TikTok, BeReal, and Instagram.

One viral TikTok video user @Starwberrymilkmob shed light on the scrunch face phenomenon, garnering over 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments from supporters who confirmed its prevalence. Some viewers admitted they hadn’t even realized they were participating in a trend until the video brought it to their attention.

The fascination with expressive facial poses on platforms like TikTok can be attributed to the app’s young audience, which thrives on emotive content that complements music and trends. Influencer Abby Roberts explains that facial expressions play a crucial role in engaging with followers and gaining traction on TikTok.

Interestingly, the appeal of the scrunch face may lie in its resemblance to the facial expressions infants naturally make. Brittany Tomlinson, a popular TikToker and comedian, believes that the fixation on being “cute little babies” contributes to the trend’s popularity.

As Gen Z continues to assert their individuality and diverge from previous generations, their choice of socks and even selfie poses showcases their unique aesthetic and practical preferences. The scrunch face is just one example of how they are setting themselves apart in the ever-evolving world of social media.

FAQ:

Q: What is the scrunch face?

A: The scrunch face is a selfie pose characterized scrunching the nose, squinting the eyes, and raising the mouth in a cartoonish grin.

Q: Which platforms have embraced the scrunch face?

A: The scrunch face trend can be found on platforms like TikTok, BeReal, and Instagram.

Q: Why are facial expressions popular on TikTok?

A: Due to its young audience and the need to create emotive content that aligns with music and trends, facial expressions have become a significant part of engaging with followers on TikTok.

Q: Why might the scrunch face be popular?

A: The scrunch face bears resemblance to the facial expressions infants naturally make, which may contribute to its appeal. Additionally, there is a trend of desiring to appear “cute little babies” on social media.

Sources:

– Original article: [insert URL]

– Vox interview with Abby Roberts: [insert URL (domain only)]