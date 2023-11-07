Gen Z’s Latest Selfie Trend: The Scrunch Face

Move over duck face, there’s a new selfie pose taking over social media – the scrunch face. Influencers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram have dubbed it Gen Z’s newest popular pose, and it’s gaining momentum among the younger generation.

The scrunch face involves scrunching the nose, squinting the eyes, and raising the mouth in a cartoonish grin, giving off the impression of having foolishly taken a whiff of spicy seasoning. TikTokers have been quick to embrace this new trend, with videos showcasing the furrowed face phase gathering millions of views and hundreds of comments from enthusiastic fans.

According to TikToker @strawberrymilkmob, the scrunch face pose has become the go-to for Gen Z, replacing the once-iconic duck face. Other TikTokers chimed in, agreeing that this new pose perfectly captures the essence of having fun. Some even admitted to unknowingly following the trend, only realizing they were part of the craze after seeing the viral videos.

Beauty influencer Abby Roberts believes that these poses become popular on platforms like TikTok because of the emphasis on facial expressions. With a young audience that enjoys being emotive and syncing their movements to music, expressive faces and tongue sticking-out antics have become a norm. The scrunch face is just another variation of this trend, but translated into still photos.

Interestingly, experts also suggest that the fondness for scrunching the face may stem from a fascination with the innocence and cuteness of babies. Gen Z has shown a hyperfixation on embracing their inner child, and the scrunch face harks back to one of the first facial expressions we learn as infants.

As Gen Z continues to forge their own path, diverging from their predecessors in both aesthetic choices and life goals, it’s clear that the scrunch face is just one more way they’re leaving their mark on social media culture.

